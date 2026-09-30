Meta introduces a new AI assistant for its Instagram creators

It isn't hard to find AI-generated guidance for just about anything these days, but Meta thinks it has come up with the perfect solution for its extensive creator community with its new Edits assistant.

ICYMI, Edits is Meta's creator-focused video editing app, which it launched last year as a rival to TikTok's CapCut. The new Edits assistant is being pitched by Meta as a highly personalized chatbot that understands each individual's audience, rather than simply offering generic and, well, slop-adjacent AI advice.

In a press release, Meta said your new "creative partner" can analyze your insights and suggest video ideas based on previous content performance and current trends. You can ask it what videos have performed well for you recently, or for feedback on why some reels haven't resonated as much with your audience.

The assistant can dig into all of your Instagram data, including follows, views, likes, shares and retention stats, which it will draw on when responding to your prompts. It looks at patterns of performance rather than tailoring its advice to one video that has done big numbers, and will suggest concepts, hooks and captions for future videos based on how you've approached the platform in the past. It can also suggest what audio to use based on the style of content you make.

The Edits assistant has already been trialled by select creators in Meta's community, and it will be free to use in the app until you hit an unspecified daily prompt limit. The company will no doubt hope the new feature will push more creators into signing up for one of its new Meta One subscriptions, which will unlock higher usage limits for power users. The most expensive of these plans costs a whopping $499 per month.