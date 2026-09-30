Nintendo's Mario Kart Tour mobile game is officially dead

The time has come. Mario Kart Tour is officially dead. The Nintendo-made mobile game first became available all the way back in 2019 and it was a fairly good time-waster, though was riddled with numerous currencies and gacha mechanics. You know the drill. It was a free-to-play smartphone title.

Nintendo announced that the game would shutter back in July. It stopped selling in-game currency at that point and ended auto-renewals for the affiliated subscription service. The app itself will still open, but only to show player stats. There are no rainbows left to drive upon and no helpful Lakitus in sight.

Service for the Mario Kart Tour game ends on Sept. 29 at 11:00 p.m. PT / Sept. 30 at 8:00 a.m. CEST. Thank you for your support throughout the years. For info on how rubies and the Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass will be handled moving forward, see in-game notifications or FAQ below. — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) July 8, 2026

This is truly the end for Mario Kart Tour. Nintendo is not transitioning the game to an offline title, like what it did when Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp was sunsetted. The racer joins other Nintendo-published mobile titles in the gaming graveyard, like Miitomo, Pokémon Rumble Rush, Dr. Mario World and Dragalia Lost.

However, there's plenty of Mario Kart to play on Nintendo consoles. The Switch 2, for instance, can access Mario Kart World, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Kart, Mario Kart 64 and Mario Kart: Super Circuit.

In other words, this is sad news for mobile players but not for all Nintendo fans. It's worth noting that Mario Kart Tour was primarily developed by Nintendo EPD, which is the company's main internal software development division. I'd prefer these teams working on Zelda or Mario games for actual consoles, and not freemium gacha-style smartphone titles. Maybe that's just me.