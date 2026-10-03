This is one of the cheapest ways to add Dolby Atmos to your TV

If you're a cinephile or sports fanatic, watching a movie or live game at home always feels lackluster compared to experiencing it in a theater or stadium, partly because of your TV's subpar built-in speakers. Although it's hard to replicate the true feeling of either, Dolby Atmos does a solid job of adding more immersion to your at-home watch party, and it doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg.

While LG, Sony, Hisense and several other brands manufacture TVs with integrated speaker arrays that support Dolby Atmos, they may not fit everyone's budget or appease audiophiles. So, unless you're just a passive streamer who doesn't care about sound and simply likes to have something playing in the background, it's always a good idea to invest in some solid speakers. In most cases, a soundbar will do the trick.

Instead of spending thousands on a multi-speaker setup, choosing a wallet-friendly soundbar lets you get a taste of Dolby Atmos for a fraction of the price.