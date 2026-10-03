What's the difference between Google Pay and Google Wallet?

Digital wallets and NFC-based contactless payment methods are all the rage, making for one of the decade's biggest leaps in tech convenience. Not only do these measures help users pay fast and travel light, but digital wallets can be even safer than physical ones. That's not to say, though, that there can't be any confusion with digital payment options — with the differences between Google Pay and Google Wallet being a key example.

Google Wallet has long been available on Android devices, but under many distinct guises. Initially revealed as a peer-to-peer payment system in 2011, Google Wallet has undergone a number of metamorphoses — from Android Pay in 2015, to Google Pay 2018 and back to Google Wallet in 2022, which is where the app stands at present. All that merging and renaming has made things a little unclear.