One missing Google Docs feature has a pretty easy workaround

Google Docs is an incredibly convenient application, and it's one that receives constant support and updates. Recently, Google has been releasing more and more new features to the word processor, bringing Gemini-powered content creation tools to Docs — alongside a myriad of other AI updates. However, there's one long-requested feature that has historically escaped (and continues to escape) Google Docs' repertoire.

Google's own word processor has a lot going for it, what with the way it seamlessly bridges between its different host platforms (as opposed to Microsoft Word, which is much clunkier on mobile). Interestingly, though, one of the features missing from Docs exposes a divide between versions of the product. That missing feature is dark mode — which is present on mobile but missing on the web version. Dark mode is a glaring omission on the website version of Google Docs, so it's lucky that there are ways to get around this shortcoming both within and without Google's direct remit.