Google brings dark mode to Docs, Sheets and Slides on Android

You’ll be able to toggle the feature on and off in each app.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
25m ago
Google is adding dark mode, or “dark theme support,” to Google Docs, Sheets and Slides on Android, it announced today. Users will be able to select the dark theme in settings or toggle the feature on and off in each app. As in other apps, this should make Docs, Sheets and Slides more usable in low-light environments and help conserve battery life.

Google has been a bit slow to roll out dark mode on a lot of its apps. The feature arrived on Android Q about a year ago. Google brought dark mode to Chrome 78 last fall, and its Search app finally got dark mode this spring.

Dark theme is rolling out on Docs, Sheets and Slides today, but Google says it could take a couple weeks for all users to see the feature.

In this article: google, android, dark mode, dark theme, google docs, sheets, slides, news, gear
