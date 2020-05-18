Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google’s Search app finally has a dark mode

It’s compatible with Android 10, iOS 12 and iOS 13.
Marc DeAngelis
21m ago
Google Search Dark Mode
Google

2019 was the year of the dark mode. It’s now 2020, and in a “better late than never” move, Google is finally rolling out a light-on-dark option for its Search app. Dark mode starts rolling out today and will come to more and more phones throughout the week, so if you don’t see it now, you may have to wait a few days. The feature has been part of the beta version of the app for a few months, but now it’s ready for a wider release.

When you get the update, you shouldn’t have to take any action to enable dark mode -- the app will detect a device’s display settings and follow suit -- at least if it’s running Android 10 or iOS 13. (iOS 12 users may have to turn the feature on manually.) You can turn off dark mode from within the app if it’s not to your taste. The darker interface should help create a more unified look across your smartphone’s apps, and could also be a way to ease some eye strain.

