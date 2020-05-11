Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

Motorola Razr's Android 10 update makes better use of the outer screen

You can use Google Maps and quickly reply to messages.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
22m ago
Comments
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Motorola Razr (2020)
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Motorola is finally updating the new Razr to Android 10, but it’s not just an under-the-hood update — it should deliver genuinely functional improvements, particularly when the foldable phone is closed. You can now use more apps on the outer (aka Quick View) screen, including Google Maps’ turn-by-turn navigation and music control for apps like Pandora, Spotify and YouTube Music. You can also access favorite contacts to make calls from that external display, and you can reply to messages directly from the screen using either a new Quick View keyboard or canned Smart Replies.

More camera modes are available from the closed Razr, including group selfies and portrait modes. You can quickly access the camera by either swiping right or twisting your wrist.

This won’t tackle the Razr’s hardware flaws, such as its so-so battery life and questions about durability. You’re still paying a premium for what’s ultimately a mid-tier phone with a clever screen. With that said, it’s clear that Motorola is directly addressing some of the common complaints about software — if those were the main reasons you held back, it might be worth another look.

In this article: Motorola, Razr, smartphone, mobile, Android, Android 10, foldable phone, Update, Lenovo, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Bethesda says 'Elder Scrolls 6' details are years away

Bethesda says 'Elder Scrolls 6' details are years away

View
Square Enix's 54-game charity bundle includes Eidos and Ion Storm classics

Square Enix's 54-game charity bundle includes Eidos and Ion Storm classics

View
Elon Musk restarts Tesla production in defiance of county lockdown (updated)

Elon Musk restarts Tesla production in defiance of county lockdown (updated)

View
COVID-19 is reminding everyone that PCs aren't going anywhere

COVID-19 is reminding everyone that PCs aren't going anywhere

View
Lenovo's Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 tablet is available now for $280

Lenovo's Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 tablet is available now for $280

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr