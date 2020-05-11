Motorola Razr's Android 10 update makes better use of the outer screen

Motorola is finally updating the new Razr to Android 10, but it’s not just an under-the-hood update — it should deliver genuinely functional improvements, particularly when the foldable phone is closed. You can now use more apps on the outer (aka Quick View) screen, including Google Maps’ turn-by-turn navigation and music control for apps like Pandora, Spotify and YouTube Music. You can also access favorite contacts to make calls from that external display, and you can reply to messages directly from the screen using either a new Quick View keyboard or canned Smart Replies.

More camera modes are available from the closed Razr, including group selfies and portrait modes. You can quickly access the camera by either swiping right or twisting your wrist.