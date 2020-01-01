Eric Schmidt reportedly left Google in February

One of Google’s best-known faces may have quietly made his exit. A CNET source says that former CEO Eric Schmidt left his technical advisor position with Alphabet and Google in February, cutting his last official role at the company. It’s not certain what prompted the departure, but he has been increasing his work chairing advisory groups on military technology. We’ve asked Google for comment, although it declined to speak to CNET.

Schmidt hasn’t had a leading role at Google or Alphabet for a while. He left Google's CEO role in 2011, and bowed out as Alphabet’s executive chairman in 2017 before departing the company’s board in 2019. An exit may have been more of a formality, especially as Schmidt was said to have made $1 per year as an advisor.