How to customize Camera Control on your iPhone

You can change the default behaviors in Settings > Camera > Camera Control. This takes you to a pane of many options, including two important sections you should explore first: Launch Camera and Controls, alongside several smaller tweaks.

For Launch Camera, tap Camera to choose which supported app to open when you press the Camera Control button. Camera is enabled by default, but you'll find other options if the relevant app is installed. These may include Instagram, which makes your iPhone an instant story creation tool, Code Scanner to scan QR codes or Magnifier, which turns your iPhone into a high-powered digital magnifying glass. You may also see other third-party apps, some of which may be grayed out pending full support.

The Controls section includes a range of settings you should explore, including Camera Adjustments. When activated, this makes Camera Control even more useful. When your Camera app is active, light presses or swipes on the button will let you explore camera options and adjustments.

Customize lets you decide what gestures Camera Control supports while in that mode, including support for light presses and swipes. It also lets you enable and disable the six adjustments potentially supported by Camera Control, which include:

Zoom

Exposure

Depth

Cameras

Styles

Tone

Tap to enable and disable the tick beside the function, or press and hold the burger icon (three horizontal lines) beside each item to move it into your preferred order. In the future, when taking a picture, you'll be able to swipe the Camera Control to move through those different adjustments in the order you define.