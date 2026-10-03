This little-known app lets you display song lyrics on Apple CarPlay

Few things are more irritating than driving around with people who sing songs without knowing the lyrics. Thanks to Apple CarPlay's that never has to be the case on long road trips or short errand runs. The best part? James Corden doesn't have to be along for the ride; all you need is an up-to-date iPhone, some passengers, and, most importantly, the little-known Dynamic Lyrics app.

As one of many third-party apps that are compatible with CarPlay, this one displays time-synced lyrics on your infotainment system after you connect your preferred streaming service, making it seamless for Apple Music or Spotify users.

That said, like with any CarPlay feature, we'd never recommend taking your eyes off the road to enjoy it, but it's a great choice for keeping passengers entertained for hours on end. So if you want to celebrate The Blueprint's 25th anniversary while riding in the HOV lane, you can get the whole car to rap along to any track. Or, you can enjoy translated lyrics when listening to songs in other languages, which comes in handy for singing along to tracks you love but don't fully understand.

However, there is a catch: it costs $9.99 to enable this feature permanently. So before downloading it, make sure you're willing to pay the one-time price when you open the app, and that your device is updated to iOS 26 so you can enable it on CarPlay.