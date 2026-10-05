What is the purpose of a battery symbol next to a USB Port?

The more USB ports on a device, the better, but things can get confusing when they all have a different symbol on them. Among the markings seen next to USB ports, it's not uncommon to see a battery icon, which typically indicates that it's a USB Power Delivery port. Known as USB PD for short, this port means it can deliver higher power levels than a typical USB port, but can also charge connected devices.

The USB PD charging protocol has a long history and was first introduced in 2012, meaning it predates the debut of the USB-C port. However, USB PD was updated in 2021 and is now able to deliver up to 240W of power, meaning it can support more demanding devices like high-end laptops or some monitors. Beyond supplying more power, the USB PD port has some cool use cases that you might not know about.