Is the MacBook Pro M5 still worth buying after the price hike?
It could be wise to wait, or settle for a cheaper model.
MacBooks are never considered "cheap," a refurbished model or the new Neo excepted. Apple products in general often come at premium pricing but attract a loyal legion of followers, present company included. However, with the latest price hikes on MacBook models, including the top line MacBook Pro M5, it's even tougher to stomach. It's not just the MacBook: Apple hiked pricing for most of its hardware in June 2026, largely due to the memory shortage and rising prices for important computer components that are now trickling down to customers.
With a 1TB MacBook Pro M5 rising in price by about $300, it's no small amount either. So, after kicking yourself for not buying one earlier this year, you might be wondering if you should just pay the extra money now or wait. The bad news? Pricing is likely not coming down any time soon, so waiting probably isn't going to yield any savings. The good news? Apple has new products coming, and if you need to upgrade anyway, you might as well wait to get the most bang for your buck.
The rumored MacBook Ultra could be a game-changer
Apple typically launches new computer products at its annual event in the Fall, and for 2026, the expectation is for a device called the MacBook Ultra. Many pundits believe this rumored new laptop may finally bring the OLED touchscreen experience to a MacBook for the first time, a huge upgrade that Apple fans have been wanting to see for some time. So, pricing aside, you don't want to drop so much money on a new MacBook only for a model with beefed up specs to launch a few months later, and with a massive usability upgrade like a touchscreen, to boot.
Further, while the MacBook Ultra is rumored to use the same M5 Pro and M5 Ultra chips, future models are suspected to have a next-gen M6 Silicon chip followed by the AI-focused M7. It might not be until 2027 when the more powerful versions launch, but if you can hold off, they might be worth it. All that said, it's also expected that with features like a touchscreen along with the memory price rises, the MacBook Ultra, if it turns out to be true, won't come cheap. But it might offer more bang for the buck when you compare it to what you have to pay for the MacBook Pro M5 right now.
What should you do?
If you are using a decent MacBook right now and can hang on for a little longer, you'd be best to do so. Personally, I'm still using a M1 Pro model, and while my needs are mostly word processing, streaming, and light photo and video editing, I'm a huge multitasker as well. And this model still meets my needs just fine. Admittedly, I'm itching for an upgrade anyway. But knowing that the MacBook Ultra with a touchscreen is a possibility for later this year and/or early next year is enough to convince me to wait.
Even if that model never materializes, you haven't missed out on any deals anyway since the MacBook Pro M5 is now at its highest price ever. While it's a great computer with incredible power, according to our reviewer, he even admits that it might feel out of date once models with OLED screens arrive. There's a slim chance that maybe the MacBook M5 will come down in price again, at least slightly. If not, whatever new MacBooks Apple launches later this year, especially with later models with an M6 processor, the upgrades may make them worth the wait if you're already going to have to pay an arm and a leg anyway.
Consider downgrading, too
Beyond that, given the across-the-board price hikes, you may want to consider downgrading if you find that the MacBook Pro is more than you need anyway. Before I upgraded to a Pro, I worked with a MacBook Air for many years, and it was powerful enough to meet my everyday needs and occasional demanding tasks. My son now uses it for school, so you get a lot of life out of them, too. If you feel you need a Pro-level model and you're on a tight budget, consider opting for a MacBook Pro M4 if you can find one for a good deal, even go back to the M2. Retailers like Best Buy have M2 Pro MacBook Pro models selling on clearance for $1,599.
The latest MacBook Airs have gone up in price by $200, but you can still get one for under $1,500. Our reviewer loved the MacBook Air M5, appreciating the thin design, fast performance, and excellent trackpad and keyboard. For students or those who have lighter needs for tasks like web browsing and word processing, the MacBook Neo is Apple's most affordable laptop yet. And even though it has gone up in cost, too, it's only by a modest $100, which means it still comes in at under $700. Consider that even the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro M5 is almost three times that price. Plus, when our reviewer took the MacBook Neo for a spin, he was blown away by the performance to price ratio. "It delivers more speed, a brighter screen, and an overall better user experience than any competing $600 Windows PC," he says, even suggesting that it's enough to make Windows users question why they haven't switched.
Bottom line: unless you are desperate for an upgrade now and need the most powerful option, wait it out a few months to see what Apple has coming down the pike. If you need an upgrade but don't necessarily engage in demanding tasks, consider switching to a MacBook Air or even the MacBook Neo and see if they meet your needs. You might be surprised. Whether or not the MacBook Ultra is real, the concept of an Apple MacBook with an OLED touchscreen is worth waiting for, especially with the M5 models costing so much more now.