Google Photos vs. Gallery app: What's the difference and which should you use?

One of the most important differences between the two apps is that Photos can automatically back up your images to the cloud, whereas Gallery can't. You can switch on automatic backup in Photos by tapping on your avatar at the top right corner of the screen and then Backup, where you can toggle on the option.

You can see how much cloud storage space you can free up on your profile, as well. Old personal Google accounts come with 15GB of free storage, but new accounts created on or after March 9, 2026 only come with 5GB by default, with the option to unlock 10GB more by verifying a valid phone number. Your storage is shared across the Google services you use, including Gmail, Drive, WhatsApp and, yes, Photos. To expand your storage space, you will have to pay for a Google One subscription, which will cost you $2 per month for 100GB of storage or $3 for 200GB.

Buying additional storage is probably the quickest way to make sure you don't run out of space on your phone. You'll also see the option Free up space on this device when you tap on your profile image within the Photos app. Doing that will delete items from your device that are already safely backed up to the cloud in the quality of your choice. One important thing to keep in mind is that if you manually move images to Trash in both Photos and Gallery, they will also be permanently removed from your cloud backup and all the devices where you have the app installed after 30 days.

If you don't mind regularly and manually backing up your device, as well as deleting images from your phone, you can simply use the Gallery app. You can buy an external storage drive that plugs into your phone's USB-C port to save your photos instead of relying on cloud backup.