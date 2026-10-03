Why is this the only pink MacBook available right now?
Is one more too much to ask for?
Fancy a pink MacBook? Unfortunately, the options are scarce.
The MacBook Neo, Apple's latest addition to its laptop lineup, is the only personal computer available in the beloved rosy hue. Dubbed 'Blush' by the tech giant, this shade has garnered tons of love across social media, primarily among students.
While the budget-friendly laptop's color options turn heads, the device is best suited for casual users and note-taking. It simply doesn't have the power to tackle creative, pro-level work.
Ever since Apple quietly retired Rose Gold across all laptops, which may have never even truly cut it for pink purists, the brand has segued away from releasing its higher-end models in any vibrant shades. Sure, you can opt for a faint blue MacBook Air, but if you want to go all in on a Pro, you have no choice but to keep things traditional with Silver and Space Black.
While there's certainly an element of function-over-form at play here, why can't Apple merge both worlds and make a second pink MacBook?
A plea for pink
Bold colors have been on the rise among several devices, particularly smartphones. Most recently, Google's Pixel lineup has received many pink treatments, with the new 11 releasing in a striking shade of hot pink (called Hibiscus) reminiscent of the Motorola Razrs of old. Conversely, the reimagined, foldable Razr is available in Hot Pink, paying homage to the original design.
It's not like Apple doesn't know how to make fun colors. Two separate shades of pink douse the Phone 16 and 17e, with the latter more muted than the 16's bold, brighter look. The latest base-level iPad with A16 is available in a bold pink rivaled only by the same model's vibrant yellow variant, and the M4 iMac is available in a number of eye-grabbing colors, including pink.
Step up from those models to, say, the iPad Pro or MacBook Pro, and at best you'll find them in subtle, muted colors, on top of the typical grays and silvers.
Rose gold was a middle ground of sorts, bringing a splash of color to iPhones throughout the mid-2010s, MacBook Airs discontinued in 2019, and Apple Watches, which also ended this year. The Apple Watch Series 11 was the last showcase of the color, but with the Series 12 arriving this year, even that's gone. The most "colorful" option in that new lineup is a Night Blue, which is pretty dark, as the name suggests.
Recent Pro iPhones have given us a tiny bit of hope: The 17 Pro came in an uber-saturated orange, while the 18 Pro has the rich burgundy and subtle glacier blue options. With the rumored reimagining of the MacBook Pro range on the horizon, it's time for Apple to bring some color to its laptops, too.