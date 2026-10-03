Why is this the only pink MacBook available right now?

Fancy a pink MacBook? Unfortunately, the options are scarce.

The MacBook Neo, Apple's latest addition to its laptop lineup, is the only personal computer available in the beloved rosy hue. Dubbed 'Blush' by the tech giant, this shade has garnered tons of love across social media, primarily among students.

While the budget-friendly laptop's color options turn heads, the device is best suited for casual users and note-taking. It simply doesn't have the power to tackle creative, pro-level work.

Ever since Apple quietly retired Rose Gold across all laptops, which may have never even truly cut it for pink purists, the brand has segued away from releasing its higher-end models in any vibrant shades. Sure, you can opt for a faint blue MacBook Air, but if you want to go all in on a Pro, you have no choice but to keep things traditional with Silver and Space Black.

While there's certainly an element of function-over-form at play here, why can't Apple merge both worlds and make a second pink MacBook?