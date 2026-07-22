Apple's rumored upgrades to its Mac lineup go beyond touchscreens

Rumors have been swirling for several months about Apple's plans to add an OLED touchscreen to its MacBook Pro, but Bloomberg reports nearly all the company's other laptops and desktops are receiving chip upgrades and, in some cases, design changes within the next year.

The highlight of the bunch is a new version of the MacBook Neo, which will reportedly use the A19 Pro chip first introduced on the iPhone 17 Pro, come with more RAM and be available with new colors. In the more immediate future, Bloomberg writes that Apple has prepped updates to the iMac and entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro for this fall, with a likely focus on chip bumps to the M5 chip and upcoming M6 chip, respectively. Sometime between the fall and early 2027, the company will then introduce the "MacBook Ultra," which will use the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips of current high-end MacBook Pros, but with a new OLED touchscreen and macOS interface tweaks.

For 2027, Apple is reportedly planning to update the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air, likely also with the M6 chip, and assuming supply constraints don't get in the way, release new versions of the Mac Mini and Mac Studio. Bloomberg writes Apple is testing versions of the Mac Mini with the M5 Pro and M6 chips, while the in-development Mac Studio currently uses M5 Max or M5 Ultra chips. The company's plan to completely redesign the 14-inch MacBook Pro is also still in the works, and the new laptop will reportedly debut with an M7 chip.

Beyond those immediate upgrades, it sounds like OLED screens will also be slowly trickling out to the company's products, starting with the iPad Mini, then coming to the MacBook Pros, the 2028 versions of the MacBook Air and at some point in the future, the iMac. Pro and Max versions of the M7 chip will also be introduced on next year's MacBook Pros.

Apple only recently raised the prices of its Mac lineup in June 2025, so ideally, some of these upcoming upgrades won't be paired with further price hikes. Considering that memory is still in high demand due and Apple is rumored to be rolling out a new hardware leasing program, though, don't be surprised if costs creep even higher.