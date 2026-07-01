Apple is reportedly planning a visual refresh of the entry-level MacBook Pro next year

Mark Gurman is back with a new report in Bloomberg about how Apple's device lineup may be evolving over the next 12 months. Sources told the reporter that the company aims to present an overhaul of the baseline MacBook Pro in the first half of 2027. The 14-inch entry-level laptop will reportedly sport a new design that aligns with the look of the higher-end computers likely to be announced starting in the fall. Gurman suggests that lineup will include Apple's first touchscreen MacBook, which had previously been rumored for the M6 laptop generation.

In addition to the new entry-level laptop, Apple is reportedly testing out four new iPad Pro models. Although specifics of the new tablets were not shared, sources suggested that the next round of iPads would focus on features for improving performance while retaining the current size options of 11 inches and 13 inches.

Spring is becoming the time when Apple makes more announcements for its entry-level and budget products, and even sometimes pulls off the occasional surprise. In spring 2026, we got the MacBook Neo alongside a new iPhone, iPads and MacBook Pros over the course of a week. Even without the potential addition of five products, spring 2027 was looking to be similarly chock full of news from Apple. On the smartphone side, we were already expecting to hear about the base model of the iPhone 18 and an update to the iPhone Air. It could also be when Apple breaks from its Pro and Max tradition and skips straight to M7 silicon.