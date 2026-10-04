How to use Android's Motion Assist feature to help with motion sickness

If you're prone to getting carsick, looking at your phone while you're riding in a car definitely won't help. However, Google has been rolling out some interesting new features — and one of them is called Motion Assist. With this new option enabled, Android users have a better chance of scrolling without getting motion sick.

While the technology itself isn't necessarily groundbreaking, as Apple unveiled its version back in 2024 as part of iOS 18, the feature has finally made its way over to Android devices. It can only be found on Android devices running Android 17 or higher and updated Google Play Services, but those who can access it will find activating Motion Assist a breeze. So, if you just picked up any of the new Pixel 11 models, you can test it out anytime. Samsung phones must be running One UI 9.

This article will cover how to enable and customize Motion Assist on Pixel phones, so if your phone is another brand, the menus may vary. Searching "Motion Assist" in settings may be your most direct path to this feature.