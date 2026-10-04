Customizing your Samsung Galaxy phone is a bit easier with One UI 9

To properly get started with all the customization available, make sure you have Samsung's official Good Lock suite and its associated Home Up application; Samsung has added a great deal to this area of your phone, and it's what opens up much of the new customization. One of the most notable new tools here is the Favorites Background, which can be toggled on in the Home Screen area of Home Up. Once activated, you can tap the option to access the settings for Favorites Background — which does what it promises: You can add blur and shadow effects, change the image and color, and completely remodel the look of the background to your Favorites area. You can access a similar fleet of options for the Edge Panel by tapping, fittingly, Edge Panel in Home Up.

That's not all that's available in Home Up. Ever since Samsung's One UI 9 betas began to release, users have been messing with more and more of these customization options, including new multi-finger gestures in the Gesture settings, which allow you to assign swipes or pinches with a certain number of fingers to certain actions, such as assigning a two-finger swipe down to taking a screenshot or increasing volume. You can get incredibly granular here, with a suite of motions and actions to associate with them for two-, three-, four-, and five-finger gestures.