Internet speeds vs. bandwidth: What's the difference?

What most people refer to as internet speed is actually throughput. It's the rate at which data reaches your device at any given moment. Using the highway analogy, a superhighway with 12 lanes should, in theory, allow a certain number of cars to reach the exit at once. But in reality, factors including a narrow exit ramp (your Wi-Fi or router) and rush-hour traffic (network congestion) reduce how many cars actually make it.

Relating this back to the above: bandwidth is the maximum capacity available to you, but when you factor in slowdowns, what actually reaches your device is the throughput (internet speed). So when you run a speed test to measure your internet speed, the number it shows is your throughput, which can never exceed your bandwidth.

Meanwhile, latency is how long it takes for data to move from your device to the server that holds the information you're fetching and back. The farther the server (physically), the higher the latency. This is why a connection can feel sluggish even when downloads are fast. This delay is measured in milliseconds (ms), and in tests it shows up as ping (lower is better).

Using the highway analogy again, latency is how long it takes a single car to complete a round trip. Adding more lanes lets more cars make the trip, but it doesn't shorten the distance. Latency is especially important in online gaming and video calls because they rely on real-time data.

Network congestion can increase latency because every device has to wait its turn. Also, your internet connection type affects ping. For example, fiber internet generally offers lower latency than traditional satellite internet; a wired connection has much less delay than traveling thousands of miles to an old-school satellite and back.