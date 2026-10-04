Why you shouldn't sync your phone to a rental car

Whether you should pair your phone with a rental car depends on how you do so, and what you do after. Bluetooth is more risky, while using the USB allows you to connect to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto – both of which are encrypted, which means data transmitted between your device and the vehicle is protected from outside access. Typically car entertainment systems do not access your phone by default; instead, when connecting via Bluetooth you will see a pop-up on the vehicle or phone screen asking if you'd like to sync all contacts. By selecting "no" you can use the phone for music and navigation without sharing unnecessary information.

Most rental car privacy policies explicitly state that customers are responsible for any data transmitted when using the vehicle. Avis, for example, states that connected vehicles may automatically transmit data to the manufacturer, and that drivers who choose to sync devices to the system should be aware that data can be stored in the infotainment center indefinitely by default.

"Please always unpair your device and ensure that you take the necessary steps to remove your information from the system when you return the car at the end of your rental period," the Avis policy says. "We are not responsible for any data that is left in the vehicle as a result of your use."