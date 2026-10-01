Amazon's latest Kindle accessories bring physical buttons back to its ereaders

In addition to a lineup of revamped Kindles today, Amazon also unveiled a few new accessories meant to make reading much easier. The most intriguing of these is the Kindle Click: a Bluetooth remote control that connects to your ereaders and lets you flip through pages without having to reach for your device. The company also introduced a cover with physical buttons (called the Page-Turn-Cover) and a wireless charging stand. Both of the latter two will only work with Signature Edition Kindles launched today that have pogo pins on them.

The Kindle Click is simple enough, and like the version that Kobo announced last year, it comes with an attached wrist strap so you don't have to worry about holding on to it while you're reading in your airplane seat, for instance. Pair the Click to your compatible Kindle via Bluetooth and press the respective button to turn to the previous or next page. It will work with all Kindles that are currently shipping, as well as all the new models introduced today.

Unlike the Kobo remote control, the Kindle Click's buttons are equal in size. It'll cost $35, which is $5 more than Kobo's.

Amazon

The Page-Turn-Cover will, like I mentioned, work only with the new Paperwhite and Colorsoft Signature Edition models that have pogo pins on them. The case attaches magnetically to the device, thanks to the aluminum housing of those more premium models. It costs a pretty penny, though, at $80.

Finally, the charging stand that was also introduced today for the signature editions of the Paperwhite and Colorsoft will not only recharge them via the pogo pins, but also prop them up. This way, when paired with the Click, you could have your Kindle set up within view and flip through pages without having to reach for your device.

All of the devices Amazon announced today are available for pre-order now, and the accessories I covered here will all be ready to ship on October 28.