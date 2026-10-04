What causes screen tearing and how can you fix it?

What causes screen tearing is pretty simple: your GPU renders frames at a different rate than your monitor displays them. Imagine the image rendering pipeline like a two-person assembly line, where your GPU "hands" video frames to your monitor. The problem is that many GPUs aren't tethered to the monitor's speed. Sometimes a GPU will outpace the monitor, rendering up to hundreds more frames each second than the monitor can display. Other times, your GPU may render very few frames if a game puts a heavy load on it.

Normally, a monitor must refresh itself on a fixed timetable, just as the person at the end of an assembly line must drop the last item they were handed before accepting a new one passed their way. The speed at which it can do this each second, measured in hertz, is referred to as refresh rate. The GPU's output is measured in frames per second (fps).

On basic monitors, refreshes happen 60 times each second. Gaming-focused monitors offer higher refresh rates like 144Hz or above — 240Hz is increasingly common on mid-rangers and even 1,000Hz monitors are now on the market. As refresh cycles become faster, they become increasingly imperceptible to the untrained eye.

But you can easily see what happens when the GPU renders a new frame into the buffer before the monitor has scanned the previous one. This can cause parts of both frames to show up on your screen at once, as the monitor scans the frame buffer top to bottom.

The incongruities between those frames are the dreaded screen tearing effect, where, for example, the top of a tree appears to the side of its trunk. These slices happen because two frames of video are taking up different horizontal bands of the screen at the same time.