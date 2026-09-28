How to improve your FPS for better gaming (without buying new hardware)

First, jump into in-game menus and start lowering graphical settings. Texture quality, shadows and effects like ambient occlusion can all create a strain on your GPU if you've set these sliders too high, so it's worth reducing them to medium or low if you're struggling to lock down a stable frame rate. Also consider disabling features like motion blur and in-game V-sync to reduce input lag, then cap your frame rate through the NVIDIA Control Panel or AMD Radeon software to prevent screen tearing.

The difference between high and low settings in many games isn't always huge, especially during fast-paced action. Unless you're obsessed with graphical fidelity, settling on a less demanding preset is wise if you're craving a locked 60 fps, since there's an inverse relationship between graphics quality and performance. A lot of modern titles auto-detect optimized settings the first time you boot up a game by calculating what hardware you're using. This takes away a lot of fiddly trial-and-error tinkering, and from my experience, auto-detect wizards work particularly well in games like Forza Horizon 6 and GTA V: Enhanced Edition.

There are less obvious ways to boost frame rate performance that don't involve dipping into graphics menus. Though the results won't be as significant as, say, dropping your internal resolution, turning off recording software (like the solutions the NVIDIA app and Xbox Game Bar offer) can help. Regularly download the latest AMD or NVIDIA drivers, as well as updating the NVIDIA or AMD app itself. Of course, if an update suddenly breaks your game, roll back the driver.

You should also make sure Windows 11 is optimized to run games as well as it can. To squeeze the most out of the OS, go to Settings > System > Power [& battery] > Power Mode, then set the slider to Best Performance. It's especially worth switching to this power plan if you're playing on one of the best gaming laptops — just keep an eye on battery life. Also, head to Settings > Gaming > Game Mode and make sure this is on; it will de-prioritize other processes while you're playing a game.