The 23 best PC games you can play right now for 2024

Single-player or multiplayer: Multiplayer | Free to play: Limited free trial

Final Fantasy XIV is an ideal MMO for people who don’t play MMOs. Yes, there’s a hotbar and raids and gear to loot, and yes, it requires an enormous time investment to get the most out of it. But at its core, this is a story-driven RPG like any other Final Fantasy title. Most of it is built to be played solo; you can even tackle dungeons with AI party members instead of other people. The narrative grows in scope and nuance as you work through its four major expansions, but the base game has its virtues, too. It’s an epic about putting in labor and compassion, one quest at a time, to rebuild a world that will always be a little broken.

Being able to quickly swap between classes on one character lets you shake up the admittedly straightforward combat, and you can pick up side “jobs” that are more explicitly about existing in the land instead of saving it. If you want to craft meals as a Culinarian or harvest resources as a Botanist, go for it. If you want to hunt for treasure maps, play at the casino, battle in PvP arenas, listen to Bards play actual music or just be one of those buff green dudes who stands around Limsa Lominsa wearing nothing but bunny ears, you can. Like the best MMOs, Final Fantasy XIV feels like another world, one you’ll probably never grasp in its entirety. And if you do want to play with others, it’s all brought to life by a genuinely welcoming community. Just note that you’ll need to pay a monthly subscription fee, though you can access the base game and first expansion for no added cost. — J.D.