The reason the Mac mini is cheaper than a MacBook
If you're looking at base configurations, anyway.
For a while, the Mac mini was ranked as one of the best deals in computing. Arguably, it's still pretty great. For $900, you can get a Mac with Apple's new M6 processor, which is vastly overpowered for most of the apps the average person runs. You might max it out if you're running something like DaVinci Resolve or Resident Evil, but you're never going to touch its potential with an app like Safari or VLC. The only real weak point is that the base mini ships with just 256GB of storage, which can run out quickly if you sync your personal photo and video collections.
Strictly speaking, you can get a cheaper MacBook in the form of the Neo, but that introduces serious compromises, like 8GB of RAM and the same A18 Pro processor found in the iPhone 16 Pro. The next step up, the MacBook Air, is $1,100, and you're still stuck with an M5 chip and 16GB of RAM. A MacBook Pro might as well be in the stratosphere if you're searching for an affordable computer.
The dichotomy between mini and MacBook prices is pretty straightforward in most respects, owing to what's included versus what's not. But there are also deeper engineering elements at play. In the end, a MacBook Air might still be the most affordable option if you're planning to leap the hedges into Apple's walled garden.
How is a Mac mini more affordable than a MacBook Air?
The most obvious cost factor is the absence of a display. Though Apple never publishes an official bill of materials for its products, a replacement MacBook display can cost several hundred dollars if you're not covered by AppleCare. The actual manufacturing cost is likely far lower — nevertheless, Apple not only has to pay for the panel, but also the frame, hinge and cabling it's anchored to. The mini ships without a display or an embedded Center Stage camera, not that it would make much sense to put a webcam on a computer you might shove in a cabinet.
Also, while the mini has more ports than the Neo or Air — eight versus three, excluding dedicated power — it doesn't ship with any input peripherals. There's no keyboard, and no mouse or trackpad. Those may be relatively cheap add-ons if you don't have existing ones, yet it's another way Apple slashes manufacturing costs and lowers the sticker price, if not necessarily the practical amount you have to spend.
Another separator is the lack of a battery. This probably doesn't cut costs as much as ditching a display, since Apple charges anywhere between $150 and $250 for MacBook battery service, and that includes labor. Lithium-ion packs still aren't cheap, though, as anyone who's bought an EV or PEV will tell you. All the mini requires is an AC power supply.
Lastly, there are fundamental engineering differences between laptop and desktop computers. Although the mini does rely on some laptop-style components to achieve its form factor, it doesn't need to be thin, drop-resistant or maximally power-efficient. Its cooling system revolves around a giant circular vent at the base — something you could never get away with on a MacBook. Mobility and miniaturization are inherently expensive, which is part of how Apple can charge $700 for a Neo when the iPhone 16 Pro originally sold for $1,000.
Does it make more sense to buy a MacBook or a Mac mini?
If you're new to the Mac ecosystem and don't care about having a large screen, a MacBook Air is almost always the better value. Yes, $1,300 is a big ask, and Apple has yet to upgrade it to the M6 chip as of this writing. But you're getting a display, keyboard and trackpad out of the box, whereas you could easily spend more than that on peripherals for a Mac mini. You likely don't need the M6's performance, and going with a MacBook gives you the ability to operate from anywhere.
Where the mini shines through is for people who want to work from their TV or already have a monitor and other desktop peripherals. In those situations, there's no sense paying for a MacBook's additions unless you want the freedom to transition between home and mobile use. A mini actually has a distinct advantage in a desktop context, namely its two USB-C and three Thunderbolt ports. On a MacBook, possibly even a Pro, you might need to buy a dock to connect all your accessories.
Something we haven't touched on yet is the mini's upgradability. You can't swap parts in and out like a Windows PC, unfortunately, but if you need an industrial workhorse, the mini has more initial configuration options. A top-of-the-line mini would actually cost $6,800. That nets you an M5 Pro, 64GB of RAM, 8TB of storage and 10 Gbps Ethernet. It's that storage that's the killer. Dropping back to 512GB brings prices down to $3,000, though at that point, you might get more value out of a Mac Studio, which starts with an M5 Max chip and 36GB of RAM for just $2,500.