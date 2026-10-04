The reason the Mac mini is cheaper than a MacBook

For a while, the Mac mini was ranked as one of the best deals in computing. Arguably, it's still pretty great. For $900, you can get a Mac with Apple's new M6 processor, which is vastly overpowered for most of the apps the average person runs. You might max it out if you're running something like DaVinci Resolve or Resident Evil, but you're never going to touch its potential with an app like Safari or VLC. The only real weak point is that the base mini ships with just 256GB of storage, which can run out quickly if you sync your personal photo and video collections.

Strictly speaking, you can get a cheaper MacBook in the form of the Neo, but that introduces serious compromises, like 8GB of RAM and the same A18 Pro processor found in the iPhone 16 Pro. The next step up, the MacBook Air, is $1,100, and you're still stuck with an M5 chip and 16GB of RAM. A MacBook Pro might as well be in the stratosphere if you're searching for an affordable computer.

The dichotomy between mini and MacBook prices is pretty straightforward in most respects, owing to what's included versus what's not. But there are also deeper engineering elements at play. In the end, a MacBook Air might still be the most affordable option if you're planning to leap the hedges into Apple's walled garden.