Pandora claims 'we haven't made this decision lightly' after raising prices

Following the lead of streamers everywhere, Pandora is instituting a price hike. In a September 2026 email, the music streamer announced that their subscriptions would increase by at least a dollar per month beginning in October. The announcement prompted a mix of surprise and outrage from many of Pandora's millions of paid subscribers.

The change comes just months after Spotify, one of Pandora's fiercest competitors, instituted a similar price hike. Up until now, Pandora listeners have enjoyed relatively cheap subscription costs. And while many customers are sure to remain loyal to its "Music Genome Project," some are just as likely to judge Pandora's music-curation-juice as no longer worth the squeeze.

The logic behind the SiriusXM company's latest billing structure is somewhat unclear. On its support page, Pandora stated, "We're making this update so we can continue investing in the personalized listening experience Pandora is known for, including better recommendations, improved reliability, and access to the music and podcasts you love." Whether this ad-speech can be translated into a suite of AI features, an expanded software development team, or that Pandora simply needed to keep the lights on, is unclear. And while the company assures its subscribes that "we haven't made this decision lightly," some will inevitably be skeptical that increased prices will translate into a better product.