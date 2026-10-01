The Steam Autumn Sale has deals on Resident Evil Requiem and 007 First Light

As the cooler months roll in, it's a perfect time to tackle some of the gaming projects in your backlog. Or maybe you'd rather just add more titles to said backlog, because the Steam Autumn Sale is underway from now through October 8 at 1PM ET/10AM PT. The seasonal sales usually have some noteworthy discounts, and this edition has a couple nice price cuts even on more recent AAA releases. Resident Evil Requiem and 007 First Light are both 30 percent off, bringing two of this year's more notable titles to under $50.

Marathon, which Bungie promises it will be continuing to improve into next year, is down to $24. Metaphor: ReFantazio is 60 percent off, meaning you can grab one of 2024's best releases for $28. A couple other intriguing new titles are also on sale, like the retro tech repair game ReStory and the stylish looking Mouse: P.I. For Hire, which are $16 and $23 each.

Then there are the serious steals. Snag the isometric soulslike Death's Door for just $2. The Talos Principle II is $3, and well worth playing before the final game in the series comes out next year. Moon Studios' Ori and the Will of the Wisps is also $3 for you metroidvania fans. And for just $4, you can add Monster Hunter Rise to your collection. Four dollars will also get you a copy of Skyrim if you're one of the four people who doesn't already own it on every platform.