Meta wants people to build their own Muse gadgets, too

We still don't know too much about Meta's tamagotchi-like AI device, but the Muse Charm won't be the only dedicated hardware for the AI agent. The company is now encouraging developers to come up with their own Muse-powered devices with a new open source project called Muse Gadgets. It's setting an example as well, kicking things off with a smart home gadget of its own called the Muse Home Link.

According to the head of product for Meta's superintelligence labs Nat Friedman, Meta is providing the open source firmware and a Linux SDK that will enable people to bring the company's agent to hardware. Meta has made some suggestions as to what form these gadgets could take, including a dedicated E Ink display, an HDMI dongle for your TV or a small touchscreen-enabled accessory that looks a bit like the Muse Charm itself. It sounds like the platform should be pretty flexible, though, so tinkerers could hook the agent up to other kinds of devices as well. Meta has started a dedicated Discord community for the project as well.

We built a gadget of our own, too: Muse Home Link is a little usb-c powered device that allows Muse to connect to your home network to talk to smart home devices like TVs and speakers and anything else that exposes https. We manufactured a batch of 5000 Home Links which should... pic.twitter.com/apFDZmy0kF — Nat Friedman (@natfriedman) October 2, 2026

As for the Muse Home Link, it's basically a dongle that Meta is giving away 5,000 of to Muse subscribers. According to Friedman, it's "a little usb-c powered device that allows Muse to connect to your home network to talk to smart home devices like TVs and speakers and anything else that exposes https."

It's not clear if Meta has any bigger plans for the initiative, but seeing what hobbyists create could help inform the company's own hardware efforts. CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the Muse Charm last week at Connect, saying the device could be a good alternative for people who want to talk to their agent without wearing the company's smart glasses.