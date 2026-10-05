Mini PC vs. laptop: Which is better for your home office?

While their name implies a desktop PC that's been hit with a shrink ray, there are plenty of mini PCs based on hardware that would be perfectly normal in a laptop. For instance, the ASUS NUC 15 Pro supports Intel's Core Ultra 7 265H (a mobile processor), along with SO-DIMM memory and M.2 SSD storage.

There's a practical explanation for that. When you're attempting to fit a whole computer into a box that's small enough to fit behind a monitor, laptop components are quite convenient. But similar parts don't guarantee identical performance. Cooling, firmware and manufacturer-set power limits all have an impact on what a processor can sustain, especially when you put it to work for more than a quick benchmark. Thus, two machines with the same CPU name can still behave differently.

Upgradeability varies too, which is one of the main downsides of a mini PC. The NUC 15 Pro offers two SO-DIMM slots and two M.2 storage slots on supported configurations, offering greater flexibility for memory and storage upgrades than some thin laptops with soldered memory. Not all configurations include memory or storage from ASUS, however.

That last detail is important for fair price comparisons. When you start adding RAM, an SSD and perhaps an operating system to the list of items, a bargain-looking barebones mini PC can turn into less of a value.

The same reality check applies to graphics. Integrated graphics are just fine for email, office apps, video calls and browser-intensive tasks. If you're doing demanding video editing, 3D work or any other GPU-intensive task, don't assume that the small desktop box has more graphics power than a laptop.