Trump announces an AI czar for his newly created 'Super Intelligence Force'

If the future of AI has you worried, there's no need to fret now because the Super Intelligence Force is here. At least, that's what President Donald Trump wants Americans to think. Trump has gone so far to rebrand the term "artificial intelligence" with the creation of his new task force meant to maintain US' pole position in the industry. To lead the task force, Trump tapped Jay Clayton, the country's director of national intelligence.

"The Super Intelligence Force is tasked with coordinating the effort of the Federal Government to ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence," Trump wrote in his Truth Social post. The president detailed that the newly-formed group would work with consumers, public interest groups, religious organizations, critical infrastructure providers and "super intelligence companies."

As first reported by The Wall Street Journal, the Super Intelligence Force already has its first task, which is to create a report on the risks and opportunities related to AI within 120 days. Along with Clayton, Trump also tapped Andrew Ferguson, chair of the Federal Trade Commission; Emil Michael, the Department of Defense's under secretary of war for research and engineering and chief technology officer; and Scott Kupor, the Office of Personnel Management's director. Trump said that the group will report to him and his chief of staff, Susie Wiles.

The creation and staffing of the Super Intelligence Force comes a couple of weeks after Trump announced that he would create a new "AI Force." Around the same time, the president also polled his followers on Truth Social about rebranding the term artificial intelligence. Now that the Super Intelligence Force is official, the task force will eventually share the recommendations for the federal government's responsibilities related to AI, during the current climate where many company CEOs have been calling for a development slowdown.