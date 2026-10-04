The upcoming touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro is reportedly 'significantly lighter'

Not only will the next MacBook Pro have OLED technology and a touchscreen display, it will reportedly weigh less. As reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the upcoming MacBook Pro might be "significantly lighter" thanks to Apple reworking the laptop's interiors by miniaturizing parts and rearranging components.

While we're not sure how the touchscreen MacBook Pro's internals will be arranged, we last heard that it will feature the existing higher-end M5 chips, instead of the upcoming M7 chips that are expected to debut in early 2027. Gurman reiterated that the touchscreen MacBook Pro with OLED should be coming out next month, alongside the first iPad mini to similarly feature OLED. As for the current MacBook Pro models, the laptop starts at 3.4 pounds with the 14-inch model and can weigh up to 4.7 pounds for the 16-inch version.

The soon-to-be-revealed MacBook Pro with touchscreen and OLED tech could represent a major hardware milestone under John Ternus, who recently took over as Apple's CEO. Unlike his predecessor who was known for supply chain and logistics prowess, Ternus could bring back more of a focus on product design, especially with his previous experience as a hardware engineer, according to Gurman. Gurman added that one of the CEO's first priorities was to rebuild its design teams, which also now report directly to Ternus.