Remember MapQuest? You can now use it with Android Auto

Launched in 1996, MapQuest, the world's oldest commercially available web mapping service, recently introduced Android Auto support, making it an alternative to Google and Apple Maps with the added distinction of calling a certain body of water in North America Lake Ontario, despite pressure from President Donald Trump.

The decision to retain the lake's 380-year-old name drew a lot of attention. While both Apple and Google bowed to that pressure and changed how the name appears to map users in the US, MapQuest did not. This refusal prompted a huge spike in interest in its service, the company said. Usage grew to 50 times its normal rate, and the apps it offers generated over 1.5 million downloads. MapQuest quickly became the No. 1 mapping app on Apple's App Store. "Hundreds of thousands of people signaled to us this weekend that we got it right, by downloading our app," said Doug Berger, general manager of MapQuest in a statement.

The company is feeding this interest with the introduction of beta support for Android Auto on Google Play.