Remember MapQuest? You can now use it with Android Auto
If you use Android Auto, you can try out the beta mapping service today.
Launched in 1996, MapQuest, the world's oldest commercially available web mapping service, recently introduced Android Auto support, making it an alternative to Google and Apple Maps with the added distinction of calling a certain body of water in North America Lake Ontario, despite pressure from President Donald Trump.
The decision to retain the lake's 380-year-old name drew a lot of attention. While both Apple and Google bowed to that pressure and changed how the name appears to map users in the US, MapQuest did not. This refusal prompted a huge spike in interest in its service, the company said. Usage grew to 50 times its normal rate, and the apps it offers generated over 1.5 million downloads. MapQuest quickly became the No. 1 mapping app on Apple's App Store. "Hundreds of thousands of people signaled to us this weekend that we got it right, by downloading our app," said Doug Berger, general manager of MapQuest in a statement.
The company is feeding this interest with the introduction of beta support for Android Auto on Google Play.
How to install MapQuest with Android Auto
Using MapQuest with Android Auto is simple:
- Open Google Play on your Android smartphone, find MapQuest, download and install the app, or update it to the latest version if already installed.
- Scroll down the MapQuest page in Google Play, join the beta program and update the app.
- Connect your smartphone to your car in the usual way, using Bluetooth or a compatible USB cable. The MapQuest icon should appear on your dashboard alongside any other mapping services you have installed, such as Google Maps and Waze.
- If it does not, open Settings on your smartphone and go to Connected devices > Android Auto > Customize launcher and ensure the MapQuest checkbox is actually checked.
Once these steps are complete — including joining the beta program — you should find MapQuest available to you in your vehicle.
Using MapQuest on Android Auto
Initial user feedback on MapQuest's Android Auto beta suggests the application remains a little rough around the edges in comparison to Google or Apple Maps. Various reports claim there have been complaints of app crashes, delayed response times and voice navigation prompts that cut off in the middle of sentences. Interface quirks have been identified, and there may be some frustration that some real-time features are limited to North America (US and Canada).
To be fair, this is beta software; flaws and foibles are to be expected, and the company's social media feeds suggest its developers are actively working to improve the app, including regular software patches.
What features does MapQuest on Android Auto provide?
MapQuest's Android Auto solution currently provides:
- Turn-by-turn navigation
- Real-time traffic updates
- Route optimization
- Search for locations, such as gas stations or EV chargers
- Favorites and saved locations
- Voice search
- Speedometer display to show current speed against the speed limit
- Crowdsourced incident reporting
While the software moves through the beta process, drivers seeking immediate alternatives for Android Auto or Apple's CarPlay may also want to try and download Waze, Sygic or TomTom Go.