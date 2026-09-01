Lake Ontario is now 'Lake America' on Apple Maps

Apple has officially begun to change Lake Ontario to "Lake America" on Apple Maps for users within the United States. The move comes after an executive order from President Donald Trump, which already prompted a name change within Google Maps. Per Bloomberg, the lake will remain "Lake Ontario" in Canada, but will show both monikers in other countries outside the US.

President Trump, who in addition to being in the midst of an escalating trade war with Canada is also dealing with an escalation in the US conflict with Iran, has apparently been personally invested in ensuring the iPhone maker updates their maps accordingly. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said Trump had "reached out to Apple directly," in comments reported by Reuters on Monday.

The change, which will only be reflected on US users' Apple Maps, seems to still be in the process of rolling out. While "Lake America" is showing on desktop, the mobile app shows both names at the time of this writing. Google and Apple also both previously changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America" following a separate executive order earlier this year.

Though the two biggest navigation apps have readily updated their maps to reflect Trump's latest whims, not every map app has done so. MapQuest suddenly found itself newly relevant after it announced in a post on X that it would not be re-naming Lake Ontario. The app subsequently became the top navigation app in the App Store.