Google Maps has changed Lake Ontario to Lake America for US users

Google has relabeled Lake Ontario in Maps following President Trump's executive order to change its name to Lake America. Apple Maps hasn't yet made the update, but it adopted the Gulf of Mexico's new Trump-ordered moniker last year when all that nonsense went down, so it likely won't be long before it does. Everything is so dumb.

In a blog post, Google explained that it updates Maps "to reflect name changes in official government sources." In the US, that source is the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS), which officially changed Lake Ontario's name to Lake America earlier this week. The company provided a similar explanation when it switched the Gulf of Mexico label to "Gulf of America" for US users. Maps users in the US will see "Lake America," Canadians will see "Lake Ontario" and people elsewhere will see both, which surely won't be confusing at all. "These updates follow our long-standing policy for bodies of water with names that vary from country to country, and are starting to roll out now," Google said.