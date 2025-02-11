Apple and Google adopt Gulf of America for US Maps users

Google Maps now officially shows the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America if you open the app in the US. In a blog post, Google said it rolled out the named change because the government has already updated the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS), which decides the "federal and national standard for geographic nomenclature." One of the executive orders President Donald Trump signed in January when he took office renames the body of water, but Google previously explained that it's the company's longstanding policy to wait for official government resources to be updated before applying any name change.

The Gulf of America label will only be visible if you use the Maps app in the US, or if you open Maps on the web and your device's location is set to the region. If you're in Mexico, the label still shows Gulf of Mexico. And if you're elsewhere, you'll see it marked as both, specifically: Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America). It's also longstanding policy for the company to show official local names when they vary between countries. Trump's executive order also renames Denali, the highest mountain peak in North America, to Mount McKinley. So far, the location is still being shown as Denali on Maps.

Google

Separately, Apple updated its Maps application and website to include the new nomenclature for US users. At present, the company's map graphics still display "Gulf of Mexico," but clicking on the region brings up a card that says "Gulf of America." Searching for "Gulf of Mexico" brings up the same GoA card.

According to Bloomberg, Apple won't limit this change to only the US. The news org, paraphrasing Apple, said that the company will "soon roll out the shift for all users globally." We have reached out to Apple to confirm that users worldwide, including those in Mexico, will see Gulf of America on the company's maps.

A Congressional Research Service report on how and where geographical name changes apply specifically says that "private companies such as Google Maps and Apple Maps" would be unaffected by President Trump's Executive Order. The report also notes that decisions from the US Board on Geographic Names, which was responsible for actioning the name change, only apply to federal use.

Update, February 11, 5:35PM ET: This story and its headline were updated to reflect Apple's decision to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico in its Maps application. Additional context on geographical name changes from a Congressional Research Service report was also added.