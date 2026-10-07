How long have wireless gaming controllers been around for?

The GameCube's mini discs weren't the only notable part of the console's legacy. The WaveBird wireless controller arrived in 2002 and was the first mainstream wireless pad that wasn't weighed down by tons of compromises. I have vivid memories of waiting in line on a semi-balmy May evening in my native Edinburgh back in 2002 to pick up the Big N's wondrous purple box, then buying the little console's wireless controller around Christmas that same year.

And what a bulky but beloved brute it was; the WaveBird was anything but subtle. Adding serious girth to the GameCube's standard controller, it came with an equally chunky receiver to plug into the sixth-gen console and required you to match a channel with sliders on each. If you have any affection for the best of the GameCube's library, there's a good chance you played some titles with a WaveBird.

Using radio 2.4G frequency tech for the first time in a controller, the WaveBird had a range of around 20 feet at minimum. It's hard to explain what a big deal it was to have a gamepad that untethered you from a console. No longer did you have to precariously perch within six feet of your beloved gaming box. Instead, you could lean back or even move around the room, which was great for multiplayer sessions so everyone didn't have to crowd onto the same couch.

To maximize battery life, the WaveBird didn't have rumble support, but it ran for up to 100 hours on a pair of AA batteries. The freedom it gave you in controlling games paved the way for future gamepads, leading to all the fabulous wireless controllers from Sony, Microsoft and others that have launched over the last quarter-century.