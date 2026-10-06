Xbox Elite Controller 3 specs leak via Xbox's own Design Lab

Xbox's Elite Controller Series 2 came out seven years ago but a new one is finally about to replace it, judging by recent leaks. Now, Redditor u/esketitethan has dug up the product's major features directly from Microsoft by poring through the Xbox Design Lab's backend. The leak revealed that the controller (codenamed Edessa) will offer Hall-effect and TMR sticks, advanced haptics, a dedicated audio scroll wheel and much more.

Xbox Design Lab is Microsoft's online tool that lets gamers customize their Elite Series 2 and other controllers. "There are configuration records and 16 actual 3D component models in the backend used by Xbox Design Lab," the leaker wrote. "The controller is codenamed Edessa, linked to an accessory/customization product called Beatrice." The sources are listed in the post, but appear to have since been removed.

The last Elite controller used potentiometer analog sticks that can drift, but it looks like the Elite Controller 3 model will use Hall-effect and TMR sticks "suggesting a choice of magnetic sensing technology and stick resistance," the leaker said. Haptics will also be upgraded with advanced haptics (VCAs) motors, meaning it could use voice-coil haptics and trigger vibration like PS5 DualSense controllers, rather than rumble motors as before.

Other key features include performance D-pads with "standard, cross and grippy/faceted choices," a dedicated audio scroll wheel, faceplate options ("metal, anmed designs, extensive colors and engraving"), low-friction/silent sticks, more paddle designs ("standard, classic and doublewide paddles") and 27 mapped topper and paddle configurations. There are four SKU combinations, including "Elite Complete" and "Elite Base," both with and without motors.

Take this leak with a big grain of salt, especially since the source files aren't there to be seen anymore. Some Reddit users in the post were skeptical that Microsoft would build its own drift-free Hall-effect joysticks, while others derided the continuing lack of a built-in gyro. We should know pretty soon, as the earlier leaks (and accidental sale of a seemingly real device) suggest that the Elite Controller 3 could be launching soon.