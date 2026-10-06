Google removes free access to Gemini Flash and Pro on October 9

Google has revealed changes to its Gemini apps and website on its support page, which could impact how you use the AI chatbot if you're not paying for a subscription. Starting on October 9, you will no longer be able to access the Gemini Flash and Pro models if you're on a free account. At the moment, you'll see three options in the drop-down menu at the top of the app or right next to the text box on desktop. But in a few days, all your free inquiries on Gemini will use Flash-Lite, Google's most cost-effective model. Flash is a step up from Lite, while Pro was designed for advanced reasoning and more complex tasks.

If you're paying for Google AI Plus, the company's cheapest subscription tier that costs $5 a month in the US, you will be losing access to the Gemini 3.1 Pro model, as well. Google says Pro excels at dealing with complex math and coding prompts, and it has a "deeper understanding across text, files, images and videos" than other models. In other words, if you use Gemini for coding or as a study aid and need it to digest loads of documents and other materials, you may need to start paying for an AI Pro plan. Google AI Pro costs $20 a month, while AI Ultra, which has higher usage limits, will cost you at least $100 a month.

In addition to those changes, Google is adding "effort level" options for each model. You'll be able to choose between low, medium and high, which provide models with increasing abilities to complete tasks. The higher the level, the more thorough the answers, though it will also eat more of your limit. If you pay for an AI Ultra subscription, you'll get access to a Deep Think option if you need to tap into Gemini's maximum capabilities.

AI Ultra subscribers will also get access to Gemini 4 Argon when it rolls out to the general public. Right now, it's only available to members of Google's Fairwind Program for governments and trusted partners.