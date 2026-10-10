What is QoS on your router, and should you turn it on?

As you may have guessed, QoS is short for Quality of Service. What it's really referring to is traffic prioritization. You see, all the data that arrives from the internet is delivered in the form of packets. And much like your physical mailbox, not every packet is mission-critical. Most aren't. Without prioritization, your router tends to treat things like email, Netflix and smart home automations with the same degree of urgency.

QoS detects the nature of incoming packets and selects what gets to go first. Most often, priority goes to traffic like streaming media — including voice and video calls — as well as online games like Big Walk or PUBG: Battlegrounds. That last example might seem frivolous, but its playability is often hampered by lag. Even an extra 20 milliseconds could mean the difference between landing a shot or becoming the victim of one. Some routers may let you assign priorities, say, if you're a video editor and you'd rather large project downloads from your clients finish sometime today.

If you can't find a QoS option in your router's settings, what you might be looking for instead is an evolution of the concept called SQM, short for Smart Queue Management. This goes beyond QoS to cope with "bufferbloat" — the lag created when a bunch of packets are essentially waiting for their turn to be processed. Specifically, it implements things like advanced scheduling and traffic shaping, instead of dumbly shuffling some items to the front of the line.

The catch to SQM is horsepower. Being able to detect, sort and shape traffic in a flash requires processor specs that some routers don't have. Outside of Eero mesh systems, your best bet is to shop for the feature on gaming routers, which are high-performance products built with prioritization in mind. Check official product pages if either QoS or SQM sounds like something you might need.