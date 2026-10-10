How to drop a pin on Google Maps

Since Google Maps first came online in 2005, the little red pin has been its defining symbol, and it's one you can take control of yourself. Even if where you are isn't a specific business or address, you can easily drop a pin within the app to save a location. Whether you're trying to meet up with friends in the park, mark a scenic viewpoint for future visit or remember where you left your bike, dropping a Google Maps pin can be incredibly useful.

Over its lifetime, Google Maps has debuted a lot of advanced features, from 3D mapping to telling you how busy a business is. Sometimes, though, the simplest feature is the most useful: telling you how to get from point A to point B. If your point A or B isn't officially on the map, putting it there yourself is easy.