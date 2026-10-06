The Emmy Awards are moving to Prime Video in 2027

Amazon has secured the exclusive rights to stream the Emmy Awards starting in 2027. You won't need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to watch, as Prime Video will stream the ceremony for free across more than 240 counties and territories. The six-year deal with the Television Academy brings to an end the traditional annual rotation between broadcast networks ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC.

Prime Video may offer other programming from the Television Academy, such as the Hall of Fame ceremony. The Hollywood Reporter notes that it's not yet clear where viewers will be able to watch the Creative Arts Emmys going forward. Deadline reports Amazon is paying between $20 million and $25 million per year for the right to stream the main ceremony.

While there's a degree of irony in the most prestigious TV award ceremony no longer being broadcast on networks, streaming companies have been muscling into the Emmys for years. For instance, this year's best drama and comedy series winners (The Pitt and Widow's Bay) are both streaming exclusives.

The Emmys will be the first of the major entertainment award ceremonies to be broadcast exclusively on a streaming service. It's beating the Academy Awards to the punch. It was announced late last year that YouTube will be the exclusive home of the Oscars starting in 2029.