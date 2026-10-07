Xreal's Aura Android XR smartglasses will cost you at least $1,279

Xreal has officially launched its Android XR-powered Aura smartglasses, which it introduced earlier this year at Google I/O. The device is now available for pre-order for those who've already paid a reservation deposit, with prices starting at $1,279. Aura weighs less than 95 grams, but it's a tethered model that attaches to a separate puck, which runs Android XR and comes with Google Play for apps, plus Gemini for AI capabilities.

The system uses the Snapdragon Reality Elite chip that Qualcomm designed to enable augmented and mixed reality capabilities in smaller and lighter headsets. Aura features precise hand tracking, thanks to its cameras, and has a 70-degree field of view. Its lenses are see-through, giving users a view of their surroundings outside what's projected on the virtual screen. We found its visuals extremely sharp and bright, even in sunny outdoor conditions, when we tested it at Google's developer conference. For audio, it uses Bose-engineered technologies.

Xreal

In addition to providing compute power and Android XR experiences, the puck also has a built-in trackpad and fingerprint sensor, so you can use it for navigation. Xreal suggests carrying it on a lanyard or clipping it to the user's clothes or belongings. The glasses can also be plugged into a computer, however, if people want to use them as an external monitor.

Xreal's Aura will be available in two sizes: medium (60-66mm) and large (66-72mm). It ships with the compute puck and will come in two configurations, one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and another with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The bigger configuration costs $1,499. It will start shipping soon in the US, Canada, Japan and South Korea after orders open to the general public in the coming weeks. Xreal plans to release the model to more markets in 2027.