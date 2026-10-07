Google's experimental Playground platform uses AI to create games for you

Google has launched a new AI-powered experimental gaming platform called Playground, which lets you create games without needing to know how to code or draw. It has an interface similar to most AI chatbots, where you can type in a prompt for the kind of game you want to build. You can also choose whether to create a 2D or 3D game and, for select genres, whether it's single-player or multiplayer.

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While you can write your prompt from scratch, you can also remix some starter prompts or use guided support. After the initial output, you can shape the game mechanics, physics and graphics with further prompts. For example, if you're making a platformer, you can tell Playground to let the player double-jump so they can reach higher platforms a single jump can't reach.

Of course, a platform like Playground that lowers the barrier to game creation could lead to low-quality titles. But it doesn't sound like you have to worry about them flooding Google Play — for now, anyway. If you want to share your game, you can either drop a shareable link to friends or publish it to the Playground Explore gallery that the community can enjoy. You can also keep your game private. Games you publish will support in-game leaderboards.

Playground will soon offer Unity Spark integration, as well. Google says Spark "unlocks robust, professional-level mechanics, high-fidelity 3D capabilities and the flexibility of the Unity runtime" to help you create better, higher-level games. And since Playground is still experimental, the company expects to roll out more changes in the future. The platform is now available on the official Playground website if you're in the US and 18 or older. However, access will be tiered based on your Google One membership.