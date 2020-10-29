Some Google One plans now come with a complimentary VPN

If you’re a Google One subscriber, there’s a new reason to consider the service’s $10 per month 2TB plan. Google is adding built-in virtual private network (VPN) functionality to the Google One app, but you’ll need to subscribe to the 2TB and above plans to access the perk. While the feature is built into Google One, the company says you can take advantage of it while using any other app on your Android phone to protect your online privacy. Moreover, with the family sharing feature that comes with Google One, five other people can get access to a VPN as well.

If you’re not sure how to use a VPN, Google has you covered there as well. With the included Pro Sessions perk, you can schedule a one-on-one online appointment with a Google employee and they’ll take you through all the ins-and-outs of using a VPN to protect your online privacy.