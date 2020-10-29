Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Some Google One plans now come with a complimentary VPN

It's included starting with the $10 per month 2TB tier.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
10m ago
Google One VPN
Google

If you’re a Google One subscriber, there’s a new reason to consider the service’s $10 per month 2TB plan. Google is adding built-in virtual private network (VPN) functionality to the Google One app, but you’ll need to subscribe to the 2TB and above plans to access the perk. While the feature is built into Google One, the company says you can take advantage of it while using any other app on your Android phone to protect your online privacy. Moreover, with the family sharing feature that comes with Google One, five other people can get access to a VPN as well.

If you’re not sure how to use a VPN, Google has you covered there as well. With the included Pro Sessions perk, you can schedule a one-on-one online appointment with a Google employee and they’ll take you through all the ins-and-outs of using a VPN to protect your online privacy.

Available only on Android initially, Google says it plans to roll out the VPN to customers in the US over the next few weeks, with availability in other countries and iOS, Windows and Mac to follow in the coming months. Pro Sessions, meanwhile, will be available in the US, Canada and UK over the next few weeks.

Adding a complimentary VPN to Google One is a smart move on the company’s part. Most standalone VPNs can cost anywhere between $5 and $13 per month, and they don’t typically come with 2TB of storage. That easily makes Google’s VPN one of the more compelling options out there.

