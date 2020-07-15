Mozilla's $5 VPN promises private browsing on Windows, Android

When it comes to VPN apps, consumers have an almost dizzying amount of choice. If you’ve been on the fence about paying the subscription to use one, the fact a company like Mozilla is launching a VPN service may just tip the scales for you.
The internet luminary thinks its latest software stands out for a couple of reasons. The first is speed. According to the company, its app has significantly fewer lines of code than the average VPN, making it fast and responsive. There’s also Mozilla’s record on privacy. The company is not partnering with third-party analytics firms, nor does it plan to keep any user data logs. Moreover, if you’ve never used a VPN before, Mozilla promises you’ll make sense of its software in no time.