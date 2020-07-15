Mozilla's $5 VPN promises private browsing on Windows, Android

Mozilla VPN costs $5 per month and includes support for up to five Windows and Android devices. At launch, users can connect to more than 30 servers across the world, with WireGuard encryption securing each connection. The monthly $5 price tag puts it in about the middle of other apps. It's not as affordable as options like TunnelBear, which costs $3.33 per month. However, it's also not as expensive as apps like Perfect Privacy and Express VPN, which can cost as much as $13 per month.

There are a variety of reasons you might want to get a VPN. They're especially useful if you need to use a public WiFi network. In those situations, a VPN can protect your data, including instant messages and login information. They’re also a good idea if you want to make it harder for advertisers to obtain your data.

Mozilla VPN is available today in the US, Canada, UK, Singapore, Malaysia and New Zealand. The company plans to release the software in more countries this fall. An iOS release is also forthcoming.