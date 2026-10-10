How to reset your Samsung TV

Resetting devices is, oddly enough, an essential skill in the modern tech landscape. Aside from the fact that selling or trading devices like smartphones and laptops is incredibly common, it's an effective troubleshooting technique. Factory resets force a device to revert to its out-of-the-box state, including options, processes and installed apps. It can be a royal pain to get things back the way you like — but it's better than dealing with crashes or broken features.

There are few reasons to reset a smart TV, including Samsung models, yet things do sometimes go haywire. A favorite streaming app might repeatedly freeze no matter how many times you reinstall it, or the OS might develop problems like video glitches. There's no guarantee that a reset will come to the rescue, but it's a good troubleshooting step.

There's not much to performing one on a Samsung TV. Just be sure to try simpler tactics first, some of which we'll go over later. Remember, once you've triggered a factory reset, there's no going back. On top of reconfiguring picture and sound preferences, you'll be redownloading apps and OS updates.