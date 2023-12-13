The best smartphones to buy in 2026

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You might already have a good idea of which smartphone you want to be your next one. But there are more solid options available now than ever before, making the decision not as cut-and-dry as it used to be. While the decision is a bit easier if you know you want an iPhone, there's even enough variation between those new models that you may have to think about it longer than you anticipated. If you're an Android person, you have even more options to choose from — including foldables — and more questions to answer before you spend any money.

At Engadget, we review phones regularly and have tested dozens over the years. Whether you've had your eye on one of our current top picks, one of Samsung's Galaxy S25 phones, a cheap phone or another device, we're here to help you decide which is the best phone to buy this year.

Table of contents

Best smartphones for 2026

Sam Rutherford for Engadget 93 100 Expert Score Best iOS smartphone iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max 1099 Read our full iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max review Screen size: 6.3-inch or 6.9-inch | Storage capacity: Up to 2TB | SIM support: Dual eSim | Battery Life: Up to 39 hours If you want the best, most complete iPhone experience, you should go with the iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max. They're mostly the same phone aside from slight differences in screen size (6.3 inches vs 6.9 inches) and battery life, and both handsets include all of the most advanced hardware and software features Apple has to offer. The Pro family may not look as flashy as the iPhone Air, but they're extra durable and super sleek, featuring metal unibody designs and a custom thermal management system inside that enables excellent performance while keeping heat at bay. Both smartphones are powered by the A19 Pro chipset and iOS 26, the latter of which you'll experience in all of its Liquid Glass and Apple Intelligence glory. Both phones will also last all day and then some on a single charge, and they support Qi2 wireless charging up to 25W. Arguably the biggest design change you can see is the wide camera plateau on the iPhone 17 Pro series' backs, which includes a trio of 48MP lenses. While the leap in photo and video quality from, say, the iPhone 16 Pro series isn't all that big, those with an iPhone 14 Pro or earlier will see big improvements in their photography and videography. Even the selfie camera got an upgrade: the Center Stage camera now features a 24MP sensor that products 18MP images and can automatically keep you in the middle of the frame when you're making FaceTime calls. With the introduction of the iPhone Air and the continuous improvements Apple has made to its base iPhone 17 lineup, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max really feel like the most professional versions of an iPhone you can get. Some might not need all that power or the extra perks that come with it, but it's still the best option if you want to want to have the latest and greatest in Apple smartphone technology. — Valentina Palladino, Deputy Editor Pros Innovative and useful Center Stage selfie camera

Innovative and useful Center Stage selfie camera Versatile triple-sensor system for rear cameras

Versatile triple-sensor system for rear cameras Aluminum unibody feels sturdy and scratch-resistant

Aluminum unibody feels sturdy and scratch-resistant Improved AI and thermal performance Cons Expensive See at Apple

Sam Rutherford for Engadget 94 100 Expert Score Best Android smartphone Google Pixel 10 Pro Read our full Google Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL review Screen size: 6.3-inch | Storage capacity: Up to 1TB | SIM support: 1x eSim | Battery Life: 24+ hours With the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, Google has once again refined its smartphone hardware while pushing its AI-powered software in new and wonderful ways. Not only do both devices now support full high-res portrait shots, its 100x Pro Res Zoom captures long-range photos in ways that lenses and megapixels alone simply can't. Then you add in noticeably better performance, bigger batteries, brighter displays and proper Qi2 magnetic charging (the first from a major Android phone maker) via Pixelsnap and you have truly smart devices that makes picking anything else seem kind of dumb. — Sam Rutherford, Senior Reporter Pros Longer battery life

Longer battery life Brighter displays

Brighter displays 100x Pro Res Zoom adds major magnification

100x Pro Res Zoom adds major magnification Pixelsnap charging (aka Qi2 support)

Pixelsnap charging (aka Qi2 support) Magic Cue is super helpful (when it works) Cons No more wireless powersharing

No more wireless powersharing Processing full-res images is a bit slow

Processing full-res images is a bit slow Pixel 10 line is eSIM only in the US See at Amazon

Cherlynn Low for Engadget 77 100 Expert Score Best entry-level iPhone Apple iPhone 16e 599 Read our full iPhone 16e review Screen size: 6.1-inch | Storage capacity: Up to 512GB | SIM support: Dual eSim | Battery Life: More than 24 hours While I think that anyone who can afford the price difference should opt for the iPhone 17 over the iPhone 16e, I can't deny that this is Apple's best entry-level iPhone to date. It has an Action button, USB-C, a larger, brighter screen and an A18 chip that enables Apple Intelligence. My biggest concerns with it are limitations brought on by its single rear camera setup — things like not being able to capture ultrawide shots or Portrait mode not working if there isn't a face in the scene. If you're coming from an iPhone 11 or newer, you should consider whether the improved camera sensor is worth giving up an ultrawide camera for. If it is, and if you can live without snapping portraits of objects and faceless items, the iPhone 16e's camera will be satisfying. There are other factors to consider, like whether you regularly use MagSafe accessories or wireless charging. If you do, then the iPhone 16e will frustrate you as it doesn't work with the magnetic attachment system (you can get a MagSafe case to remedy this) and charges at a slower speed than the iPhone 16 or iPhone 17 (but there's no fix for this). — Cherlynn Low, Managing Editor Pros Solid performance

Solid performance Long battery life

Long battery life Clean, durable design

Clean, durable design Bright, vibrant screen Cons Only one rear camera, leading to many limitations

Only one rear camera, leading to many limitations Expensive compared to previous iPhone SE

Expensive compared to previous iPhone SE No MagSafe See at Apple

Sam Rutherford for Engadget 91 100 Expert Score Best midrange Android phone Google Pixel 9a Read our full Google Pixel 9a review Screen size: 6.3-inch | Storage capacity: Up to 256GB | SIM support: 1x nano SIM, 1x eSim | Battery Life: Up to 28 hours The Pixel 9a isn't especially flashy and it doesn't have any special features that aren't already available on its more expensive siblings. In fact, it actually has slower charging and it's missing support for some of Google's homegrown software like the Screenshots app. But for everyone who just wants a simple phone with a solid design, a nice screen, excellent cameras and strong battery life, the Pixel 9a is really hard to beat. So while it's not super fancy, the phone has all of its most important bases covered (and then some). But most importantly, starting at just $499, this phone feels like an incredible deal that punches well above its price. — S.R. Pros Sleek design

Sleek design Awesome battery life

Awesome battery life Nice display

Nice display Great cameras

Great cameras IP68 rating for dust and water resistance Cons Charging could be faster

Charging could be faster No Pixel Screenshot app

No Pixel Screenshot app Macro Focus mode can be a bit finicky See at Amazon

Sam Rutherford for Engadget 88 100 Expert Score Best foldable phone for multitasking Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review Screen size: 8-inch (main) 6.5-inch (folded) | Storage capacity: Up to 1TB | SIM support: 1x nano SIM, 1x eSim | Battery life: Up to 24 hours One of the biggest issues with foldable phones is the added size and weight that often comes with the inclusion of a flexible display. Samsung has made that a thing of the past on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which sports larger screens — both inside and out — while being 26 percent thinner than before. And as if that wasn't enough, the Z Fold 7 also features improved durability, increased performance and a new 200MP main camera, matching or exceeding what you get from traditional flagship smartphones. The main downsides are that at $2,000, it's still far from affordable and for long-time Samsung fans, the loss of S Pen support may be a dealbreaker. But for those who want to experience new heights in foldable phone design, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a masterpiece of modern gadget design. — S.R. Pros Exquisitely thin design

Exquisitely thin design Sleeker hinge

Sleeker hinge Big 200MP main camera

Big 200MP main camera Larger displays

Larger displays Top-tier performance Cons Very expensive

Very expensive No S Pen support

No S Pen support Mediocre charging speeds See at Amazon

Mat Smith for Engadget 82 100 Expert Score Best foldable for selfies Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review Screen size: 6.9-inch (main) 4.1-inch (front) | Storage capacity: Up to 512GB | SIM support: 1x nano SIM, 1x eSim | Battery life: Up to 31 hours The Galaxy Z Flip 7 has a slimmer design and significantly improved battery life. With a larger, brighter front display, it's easier to use and the hinge mechanism has also been strengthened for a more solid feel. Despite it being the smaller model of Samsung's foldable family, the company made the primary display even bigger and brought it closer to the traditional aspect ratios of most traditional smartphones. It's another smart improvement that makes the Flip 7 easier to use than its predecessors. A larger battery has substantially extended how long Samsung's latest Flip can run for between charges, although it runs a little hot with heavy apps, tasks and games. Software additions include the Now Bar and Gemini Live integration for the front display, but using most other apps still requires a widget launcher workaround. However, the cameras remain largely unchanged from the previous model, with a 50MP primary and 12MP ultrawide lens. Sadly there's still no dedicated telephoto lens, which makes it less useful in some shooting situations. Other areas are long due an upgrade, too, like the Flip 7's sluggish charging speeds. — Mat Smith, UK Bureau Chief Pros Bigger front screen

Bigger front screen Better battery life

Better battery life Slimmer design Cons Cameras are dated

Cameras are dated Front screen utility is still limited

Front screen utility is still limited Sluggish charge speed See at Amazon

Other smartphones we've tested

iPhone Air

At just 5.6mm, the iPhone Air is the thinnest iPhone ever made. But it's so much more than that. It's beautifully crafted and thanks to a titanium frame, Ceramic Shield 2 screen and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, it's surprisingly durable too. The Air also has a gorgeous 6.5-inch display with ProMotion support and an A19 Pro processor, so it delivers nearly the same performance as you get from the iPhone 17 Pro line. And despite its super thin chassis not leaving a ton of room for a big power cell, battery life isn't an issue. In short, this is the iPhone design that everyone wants. However, with the Air only having a single rear camera, the question you need to answer is if you're willing to give up some extra lenses to get the most exquisitely engineered iPhone and all of its style and sleekness. — S.R.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

While the design and performance of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is so good that we had to pick it as our favorite foldable of this generation, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold isn't that far behind. Sure, it's bigger and bulkier, but it still has the best cameras on any foldable phone along with better software and a larger battery. But perhaps most importantly, it now has a proper IP68 rating for dust and water resistance — something you won't find on any of its rivals. This could save the phone from an early demise and prevent a lot of headaches if you frequent the beach or pretty much anywhere with little particles that could threaten the insides of your device. — S.R.

OnePlus 13

While the OnePlus 13 features some basic AI features like Google's Circle to Search and Gemini assistant, it's really just an old-fashioned flagship in all the best ways. That's because instead of focusing on machine learning, OnePlus crammed the phone with tons of top-notch hardware. It sports a 6.8-inch OLED display with an incredible peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. The OP13 also offers excellent performance thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There are also three 50-MP rear cameras including one with a 3x telephoto zoom and a massive 6,000 mAh battery that's bigger than what you get in practically all of its competitors.

OnePlus didn't skimp on the phone's design either, as the OP13 still comes with the company's signature Alert Slider. Plus, if you opt for the blue or white variants, you'll get a durable and very touchable vegan leather back that helps the phone stand out among all its glass brick rivals. But the best part is that starting at $900, it costs less than an equivalent Galaxy S25+ too.

What to look for in a smartphone

Android or iOS?

When you're searching for the best smartphone, it becomes clear that each OS has its pros and cons. Apple's tight-knit ecosystem makes it super easy to share data between iPhones, iPads and Macs or seamlessly hand-off phone calls or music from one device to another. At the same time, you're effectively locked in, as services like Apple Messages aren't available on other platforms.

As for Android, there's a much wider range of handsets from companies like Google, Samsung, Sony and more. However, Android phones don't enjoy that same length of software support and often have lower trade-in values. In short, there's no wrong answer. However, you will want to consider how your phone will fit in with the rest of your devices. So unless you're really fed up with one OS and willing to learn another, it probably doesn't make a lot of sense to switch from an iPhone to an Android phone (or vice versa) – especially if everyone else in your household is using the same platform.

Cameras

Since your cell phone often pulls double duty as your primary camera, figuring out what kind of photo tools you want is key. Nowadays, practically every mobile phone can take a great picture in bright light. But if you want a long optical zoom, you'll probably have to upgrade to a more expensive device.

Mid-range phones often only have two rear cameras (a primary wide-angle lens and a secondary ultra-wide camera) and can sometimes struggle in low-light situations. Each phone maker also has various features that might be a better fit for your style, with Apple offering four different color presets on the latest iPhones, while Google's Pixel 9 Pro comes with neat tools like dedicated long exposure and Action Pan modes.

Will you get mmWave 5G or Wi-Fi 7?

The good news is that in 2026, most phones have at least Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6e and support for some kind of 5G connectivity. However, if you want the fastest wireless speeds possible, it's going to cost you a little extra. For example, on certain networks, mmWave 5G offers up to gigabit download speeds, less latency and better bandwidth. But mmWave 5G also requires more sophisticated (and pricier) modems, which means support for it is often missing on less expensive devices.

On the bright side, mmWave 5G isn't as widely available as other versions of 5G, so depending on where you live and what network you're on, you may not be missing out on much right now if you buy a phone that doesn't support it. It's a similar situation for Wi-Fi 7, which is available on some high-end handsets like the Galaxy S25, but harder to find on cheaper devices. Wi-Fi 7 also requires you to have a compatible router, so unless you know you need it or have a specific use case in mind, the lack of support for mmWave 5G or Wi-Fi 7 shouldn't be a dealbreaker when looking for a new phone.

Other features to consider

Because not everyone agrees on what makes the best phone, you should think about any other specs that might be extra important for you. Mobile gamers will almost certainly appreciate the 120Hz refresh rates you get on phones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 or the Apple iPhone 17 Pro. Alternatively, if long battery life is important, you'll probably want to go with a larger iPhone or an Android phone with a battery that's between 4,000 and 5,000 mAh in size. Meanwhile, if you find yourself juggling a lot of devices, it can be really nice to have a phone that supports reverse wireless charging, which on Samsung phones even lets you recharge the company's Galaxy Watches.

Smartphone FAQs

How do I know which smartphone is the best for me?

While choosing the best smartphone can be challenging, it mostly comes down to how you plan on using the device. All of the best phones available now get the basics right — you'll be able to make calls, text and access the internet without many hiccups. If your smartphone is your most used gadget, you may want to consider paying for a device on the higher end of the price spectrum. That will get you better overall performance, higher-quality cameras and a phone that will last for many years. If you don't use your phone for everything, you may be able to compromise on performance and extra perks and spend less on a still-capable handset.

How much is a smartphone?

Smartphones range in price from $300 to over $1,500. The best budget phones available now will usually compromise on overall performance, design, camera prowess and extra features to keep costs down. On the flip side, the most expensive phones will have powerful processors, triple-camera arrays and even flip or fold designs. Most people will find a phone that fits their needs somewhere in the middle of that wide price range — we've found that most of the best smartphones available right now cost between $500 and $1,000.

What can you do on a smartphone?

Smartphones are essentially small, portable computers that let you do things like check email, browse social media, follow map directions, make contactless payments and more. This is all on top of the basics like making phone calls and texting, which we've come to expect in all modern cell phones. Smartphones have also mostly replaced compact cameras thanks to their high-quality, built-in shooters, and the fact that most smartphones today as just as portable, if not more so, as compact cameras.

How long do smartphones last?

Smartphones can last years and people are holding on to their phones longer now than ever before. Software updates and battery life are two of the biggest factors that can affect phone longevity. Apple promises five years worth of software updates for its latest iPhones, and Google promises the same for its Pixel phones. Samsung phones will get four years worth of Android updates from the time they launch. As for charging speeds and battery life, your phone can deteriorate over time as you use and recharge your phone on a regular basis.

September 2025: Updated to include the iPhone 17 Pro.

August 2025: Updated to include the Google Pixel 10 Pro.

July 2025: Updated to include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

April 2025: Updated to include the Google Pixel 9a.

February 2025: Updated to include the iPhone 16e.

January 2025: Updated to include details about Samsung's latest Galaxy S-series phones.