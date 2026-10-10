This Android Auto problem is affecting calls on foldable phones

Owners of foldable phones are reportedly running into issues when trying to place outgoing calls using Android Auto. Posts on Reddit, as well as Google and Motorola forums, describe various foldable phones losing their ability to make calls when they're closed, as first reported by Android Authority. And Gemini might play a role in the calling quandary.

Users say that when their phones are closed and they instruct them to call someone, the call doesn't connect. One poster on Reddit said they get a message to "flip open to continue." Incoming calls seem to come through just fine. Several of the posters report the issue only started after they began using Gemini.

While there's no confirmation yet on what may be causing the bug, both Google and Motorola appear to be investigating. Responses in forums show company representatives collecting information about the incidents.