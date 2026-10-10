This Android Auto problem is affecting calls on foldable phones
It seems like Gemini is to blame.
Owners of foldable phones are reportedly running into issues when trying to place outgoing calls using Android Auto. Posts on Reddit, as well as Google and Motorola forums, describe various foldable phones losing their ability to make calls when they're closed, as first reported by Android Authority. And Gemini might play a role in the calling quandary.
Users say that when their phones are closed and they instruct them to call someone, the call doesn't connect. One poster on Reddit said they get a message to "flip open to continue." Incoming calls seem to come through just fine. Several of the posters report the issue only started after they began using Gemini.
While there's no confirmation yet on what may be causing the bug, both Google and Motorola appear to be investigating. Responses in forums show company representatives collecting information about the incidents.
Which foldable phones are affected?
So far, most of the posts mention the Motorola Razr Ultra (specifically the 60 and 70 models) with Android 16 installed. A post from April mentioned issues with a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and also noted that there were no calling issues until the poster started using Gemini. Android 16 started rolling out in June 2025 with updates like live notification updates, camera improvements and scam detection features.
In that same Reddit post from about three months ago, one user said they had to switch back from Gemini to Google Assistant. After doing so, they were once again able to place outgoing calls while the foldable was closed. While that might seem like an easy enough fix, as of last month, Google pulled Google Assistant from phones, tablets and other devices. The transition began September 4, 2026 but only for phones that have the minimum requirements to run the AI service.
Is there a workaround?
Google and Motorola haven't issued any official fixes yet, and although foldable phone owners have detailed the lengths they've gone to in order to solve the problem, there doesn't seem to be a solution yet aside from making calls with the phones open.
The increased presence of Gemini across the Google ecosystem mirrors the broader push to integrate AI tools into everyday life. While some embrace the myriad AI tools popping up at every turn, others are less convinced, particularly in these early days when bugs may run amok. For some, like a few in these forum threads, the answer is turning to apps and products that don't use AI — or at least offer a way to turn it off.