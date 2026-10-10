How does using your MacBook while charging affect its battery life?

If you're worried about your MacBook's battery health, you can start by checking its status under "System Settings." Click "Battery" on the left-hand sidebar, and look at "Battery Health" to see its status – it will typically read "normal" or "service recommended." Some fluctuation is to be expected over time, but Apple doesn't recommend replacement until it passes below 80 percent capacity.

One instance in which battery levels are important to monitor is when storing your device long term: According to Apple, the best way to preserve battery health if not using your device for an extended period is to charge it to around 50 percent. "If you store it fully charged for an extended period of time, the battery may lose some capacity, leading to shorter battery life," its guide says.

The biggest issue affecting battery health is heat: If you're working outside at a cafe on a warm day, for example, you may want to unplug your device or move to a shadier spot. A computer heating up and charging at the same time could negatively impact battery health, and Apple lists MacBook Air operating temperature ranges as 50° to 95° F. In addition to warm environments, some cases or laptop stands can cause a device to overheat while charging. If you notice your device is getting hot, check to make sure its fans are unblocked. As a general rule, keeping batteries cool is one of the easiest ways to help them last longer.